Clevinger (6-3) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts through five innings and took the loss Monday against the Cardinals.

Clevinger wasn't at his sharpest, as he was touched up for a pair of doubles by Matt Carpenter and Marcell Ozuna, induced only six swinging strikes, and needed 98 pitches to get through just five frames. That said, if a start in which Clevinger allows just two runs to a solid Cardinals lineup is one of his sloppier starts of the year, you know he has been on his game. Clvinger has thrown four quality starts in his last six outings and will look to get back to that form Sunday against Oakland.