Napoli exited Tuesday's game with Triple-A Columbus early after suffering an apparent knee injury, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The knee injury appeared to be rather severe, as Napoli was carted off the field after not being able to exit under his own power. He'll undergo an MRI on Wednesday, but early indications are not encouraging. The veteran is just 1-for-24 in his first seven minor-league games this season.