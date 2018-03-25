Indians' Mike Napoli: Headed to Triple-A
Indians manager Terry Francona said Sunday that Napoli has accepted an assignment to Triple-A Columbus to begin the season, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
With the combination of Yonder Alonso and Edwin Encarnacion more than capable of splitting duties at first base and designated hitter, Napoli was always facing an uphill battle to crack the Indians' Opening Day roster. After a dismal season with the Rangers in 2017, Napoli will head to the minors and look to prove that he's healthy and still has plenty of pop in his bat. If a roster spot with the Indians fails to open up in the coming months, Napoli could request his release from the organization in pursuit of an opportunity elsewhere.
