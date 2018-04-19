Indians' Mike Napoli: Hits DL
Napoli (knee) was placed on the disabled list with Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.
This comes as little surprise, as the veteran suffered a "significant" knee injury in Tuesday's contest. Napoli is going to be examined further Friday morning, so the nature of his injury should become clearer in a day or so.
