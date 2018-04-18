Manager Terry Francona said that Napoli suffered a "significant knee injury" during Tuesday's game with Triple-A Columbus, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Napoli was carted off the field after sustaining the injury. The club has yet to hear back on the results of his MRI, but it's clear the Indians are bracing for bad news. Expect an update on his status in the near future.

