Napoli announced his retirement on his personal Twitter account on Saturday.

The 37-year-old hoped to keep playing after tearing his ACL in April but eventually decided to call it a career. He'll finish with a career .246/346/475 line across 12 seasons, spent with the Angels, Rangers, Red Sox and Indians. He racked up 1,125 hits, 267 of which were home runs. Napoli won a World Series ring with Boston in 2013 and made an All-Star appearance in 2012 with the Rangers.

