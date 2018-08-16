Indians' Shane Bieber: Early exit against Reds
Bieber didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Reds, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.1 innings while striking out five.
The rookie was far from efficient, throwing 90 pitches (52 strikes) before exiting the game with two on and one out while already on the hook for the loss, but the Cleveland bullpen and offense were able to bail Bieber out. He'll carry a 4.37 ERA into his next start Tuesday in Boston.
