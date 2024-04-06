The Guardians placed Bieber (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Saturday.

Earlier Saturday, the Guardians announced that Bieber was diagnosed with ligament damage in his elbow following his second start of the season Tuesday in Seattle and will be headed for Tommy John surgery. Bieber will miss the rest of the season while he recovers from surgery and is set to miss a large portion of the 2025 campaign, an unfortunate development for the right-hander as he heads into free agency this winter. The Guardians will eventually move Bieber to the 60-day IL whenever the team decides it needs to open a spot on the 40-man roster. Peter Strzelecki was called up from Triple-A Columbus and will take Bieber's spot on the 26-man active roster and provide bullpen depth for now, but Strzelecki could be swapped out when Cleveland needs an arm to take Bieber's spot in the starting rotation.