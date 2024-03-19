The Guardians announced Tuesday that Bieber will start Opening Day against the A's on March 28, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

It's hardly a surprise the right-hander is taking the mound for Cleveland, as it will the fifth consecutive season he's started Opening Day. Bieber was limited to 21 starts last season due to an elbow issue and had a 3.80 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 107:34 K:BB over 128 innings. He'll open 2024 versus a favorable opponent in one of the most pitcher-friendly parks in MLB.