Indians' Trevor Bauer: Set for mound work Saturday

Bauer (lower leg) is set to throw off the mound Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Bauer completed a 20-25 pitch bullpen session Wednesday with no issues but has yet to be cleared for on-field running. The 27-year-old remains without an official timeline for his return but is still hoping to find a window in the back half of September.

More News
Our Latest Stories