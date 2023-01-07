The Dodgers designated Bauer for assignment Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. They will pay the remaining $22.5 million on his contract and he will become a free agent.

The team could not find a trade partner leading up to this transaction, so the seven-day period to find a trade partner will just be a formality before he becomes a free agent and can sign with any other team for $720,000. Bauer last pitched June 28, 2021.