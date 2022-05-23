Bauer will begin his grievance hearing Monday against MLB as he seeks an overturn or reduction of the 324-game suspension he received April 29 for violating the league's domestic violence policy, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

As Gonzalez notes, Bauer is the first among the 16 players who have received suspensions under MLB's current domestic violence policy to challenge his banishment, which is twice as long as any punishment previously levied since the league and the MLB Players' Association launched their joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy in August 2015. Bauer, whose last MLB appearance came June 28, 2021 before the Dodgers placed him on the restricted list, is no longer facing criminal charges in connection with the sexual assault allegations that were first made against him last summer. The grievance hearing could last for several weeks until panel chair Martin Scheinman makes a ruling on the matter, so clarity on the 31-year-old's situation may not come for a while. Even if the ban is completely overturned, the Dodgers may choose not to activate Bauer.