Bauer was handed a two-year suspension Friday for violating the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Bauer had been on administrative leave since the midpoint of last season while the league investigated sexual assault allegations against him. The suspension was issued effective from Friday, keeping him off the field until early in the 2024 season. Bauer will appeal his punishment, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, so the final word on when he'll be eligible to return is still not quite clear.
