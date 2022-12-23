Major League Baseball announced Thursday that Bauer's 324-game suspension was reduced to 194 games by an arbitrator, making him eligible for immediate reinstatement, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Bauer was handed the suspension on April 29, and though he proceeded to sit out the entire 2022 season, he opened a grievance against MLB in an effort to have the ban reduced. After a seven-month grievance process, a neutral arbitrator ruled in favor of Bauer, who will be given credit for the time he had already spent on the Dodgers' restricted list dating back to the 2021 season. Bauer will still have his salary docked through the Dodgers' first 50 games of the upcoming season, but with his suspension determined to have been completed, he's now eligible to pitch effective immediately. The Dodgers will have until Jan. 6 to decide if they will reinstate Bauer to their 40-man roster, but it's currently unclear if the organization intends to keep him in their plans.