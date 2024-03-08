Bauer will pitch for the Asian Breeze against the Dodgers on Sunday, Jack Harris and Bill Shakin of the Los Angeles Times report.

The Breeze is an independent team that has the purpose of getting lesser-known players in front of MLB scouts. Bauer has made his desire to return to the majors well known, but he has yet to gain much traction in finding a new opportunity. He's currently unsigned for the 2024 season after pitching with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball in 2023.