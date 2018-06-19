Indians' Trevor Bauer: Strikes out eight over seven scoreless
Bauer (6-5) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win Monday against the White Sox, allowing three hits with two talks and eight strikeouts.
Bauer struggled to find the strike zone at times, but he still induced 16 swinging strikes and allowed just one man past first base. He snapped a streak of four consecutive starts with at least 11 punchouts, but the dominant showing lowered his ERA to 2.50 and his K/9 still sits at a terrific 11.5 in 2018. At this point Bauer is among the most dominant arms in baseball and will look to continue what has been a great season this weekend in a favorable matchup with the Tigers.
More News
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Strikes out 12 in loss•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Fans 12 in Friday's win•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Takes loss despite 11 strikeouts•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Surrenders four Sunday•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Throws six scoreless innings•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Tames Tigers on Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start