Indians' Trevor Bauer: Strikes out eight over seven scoreless

Bauer (6-5) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win Monday against the White Sox, allowing three hits with two talks and eight strikeouts.

Bauer struggled to find the strike zone at times, but he still induced 16 swinging strikes and allowed just one man past first base. He snapped a streak of four consecutive starts with at least 11 punchouts, but the dominant showing lowered his ERA to 2.50 and his K/9 still sits at a terrific 11.5 in 2018. At this point Bauer is among the most dominant arms in baseball and will look to continue what has been a great season this weekend in a favorable matchup with the Tigers.