Team president Chris Antonetti called Plesac on Tuesday and explained that there is not an opportunity for him in the majors at this time, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The team announced that Mike Clevinger will be called up to rejoin the rotation Wednesday, so naturally the team needed to address what Plesac's status was, as he and Clevinger were getting punished for similar reasons. The team is understandably bringing back the better pitcher of the two while saving a spot in the rotation for Triston McKenzie, who dazzled in his big-league debut last week. Plesac will presumably be the next man up when a spot opens in the rotation, but for now he has lost his spot in the rotation.