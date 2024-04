Plesac cleared waivers Thursday and was sent outright to Triple-A Salt Lake.

The Angels designated Plesac for assignment Monday, but the 29-year-old righty will remain with the organization after passing through waivers. He has turned in a 4.66 ERA and 1.41 WHIP through his first two Triple-A starts, and some improvement will likely be necessary before he gets another opportunity in the majors.