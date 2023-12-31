Plesac signed a contract with the Angels on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Plesac showed some promise with the Guardians from 2019-20, posting a 3.32 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 145:46 K:BB over 171 innings covering 29 starts. He regressed to a 4.49 ERA from 2021-22, though, and bottomed out in 2023 in collecting a 7.59 ERA in five starts with Cleveland and 6.08 ERA at Triple-A Columbus. Plesac will turn 29 next month and would appear slated for long relief or perhaps a swingman role in Anaheim.