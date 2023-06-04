Cleveland designated Plesac for assignment Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Plesac is removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Triston McKenzie (shoulder), as McKenzie was reinstated from the 60-day injured list to make his season debut against Minnesota on Sunday. Once a rotation stalwart for Cleveland, Plesac struggled with a 7.59 ERA in his five starts with the Guardians, and he was optioned to Triple-A Columbus early in May. Because of his previous success it wouldn't be a surprise if the right-hander drew interest, but he's a reclamation project at this stage of his career.
More News
-
Guardians' Zach Plesac: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Zach Plesac: Could lose rotation spot•
-
Guardians' Zach Plesac: Pulled after 3.1 innings•
-
Guardians' Zach Plesac: Stuck with loss in nightcap•
-
Guardians' Zach Plesac: Guardians-Marlins postponed•
-
Guardians' Zach Plesac: Earns win after five strong innings•