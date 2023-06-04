Cleveland designated Plesac for assignment Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Plesac is removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Triston McKenzie (shoulder), as McKenzie was reinstated from the 60-day injured list to make his season debut against Minnesota on Sunday. Once a rotation stalwart for Cleveland, Plesac struggled with a 7.59 ERA in his five starts with the Guardians, and he was optioned to Triple-A Columbus early in May. Because of his previous success it wouldn't be a surprise if the right-hander drew interest, but he's a reclamation project at this stage of his career.

