The Angels optioned Plesac to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Plesac struggled last season with a 7.59 ERA through 21.1 MLB innings and a 6.08 ERA across 19 Triple-A appearances (18 starts), and he got off to a similarly slow start this spring by allowing four earned runs in 6.1 frames. Until Plesac is able to find success in the minors, it's unlikely he gets the call to join the Halos' rotation in 2024.