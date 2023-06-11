Plesac cleared waivers Sunday and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Columbus, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Despite Plesac's standing as a pitcher with parts of five seasons of MLB experience and solid ratios for his career (4.20 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 12.1 K-BB%), none of the majors' other 29 organizations were willing to assume the money remaining on his $2.95 million contract for 2023. The right-hander had already taken a slight step backward from a performance standpoint over the previous two seasons before nosediving even further in 2023, as he submitted a 7.59 ERA over his first five starts before Cleveland optioned him to the minors in May. Now off the 40-man roster entirely, Plesac will face an uphill battle to make it back to the big leagues unless the Guardians lose multiple starters to injury.