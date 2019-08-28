De Jesus was released from his minor-league contract by the Twins on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

De Jesus has spent the year in the high minors in the Twins' and White Sox's systems but hasn't done much of note, hitting .235/.337/.325 in 52 games. The 32-year-old hasn't appeared in the majors since 2016.

