White Sox's Ivan De Jesus: Latches on with White Sox
The White Sox purchased De Jesus' contract from the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League on Tuesday.
De Jesus appeared in 10 games with the Ducks prior to joining the White Sox, slashing .306/.409/.333 with five RBI and a 7:4 BB:K in those contests. The veteran utility man, who owns a career .242/.303/.327 triple-slash across parts of four major-league seasons (228 games), figures to serve as organizational depth.
