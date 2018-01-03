Red Sox's Ivan De Jesus: Returns to Boston
De Jesus signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
After playing in 180 games at the major-league level the previous two seasons, De Jesus didn't appear in a single game for the Brewers in 2017 as the shortstop spent the entire year with Triple-A Colorado Springs. During that time, he slashed .345/.407/.488 with seven home runs and 65 RBI, and should be able to provide a little extra depth to the Red Sox's infield if needed this upcoming season.
