Wendelken elected free agency Tuesday, per the MILB transaction log.
Wendelken lost his spot on Arizona's 40-man roster July 5, but he remained with the organization through the end of the season. He maintained a 5.28 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 21:14 K:BB across 29 innings with the Diamondbacks in 2022.
