Wendelken signed a one-year deal with the Yokohama BayStars of the NPB on Sunday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
The deal is worth up to $3.05 million including performance incentives. The 29-year-old righty had a 5.28 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 29 innings as a reliever with the Diamondbacks last season.
