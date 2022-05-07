Wendelken (undisclosed) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Saturday.

It's not clear whether Wendelken ever tested positive for COVID-19, but he'll rejoin the Diamondbacks' bullpen after spending a week and a half away from the team. Over seven relief appearances this year, the right-hander has posted a 4.32 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 8.1 innings.

