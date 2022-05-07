Wendelken (undisclosed) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Saturday.
It's not clear whether Wendelken ever tested positive for COVID-19, but he'll rejoin the Diamondbacks' bullpen after spending a week and a half away from the team. Over seven relief appearances this year, the right-hander has posted a 4.32 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 8.1 innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Wendelken: Placed on injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Wendelken: Walks pair in short outing•
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Wendelken: Avoids arbitration with Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Wendelken: Earns win in relief•
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Wendelken: Earns second save of season•
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Wendelken: Picks up relief win•