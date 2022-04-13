Wendelken issued two walks over one-third of an inning in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Astros.

Wendelken came in to start the seventh inning but had trouble finding the plate. Half of his 18 pitches were balls, and he was helped tremendously by catcher Jose Herrera, who gunned down a baserunner attempting to steal. He is a fungible piece in the Diamondbacks' reworked bullpen that will used in a variety of situations. The right-hander has made two scoreless appearances thus far, giving up one hit and two walks while striking out one over two innings.