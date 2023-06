The Tigers released Fry (elbow) on Thursday.

Left elbow inflammation has kept Fry sidelined since late April, but the 29-year-old southpaw had been solid out of the bullpen in Triple-A Toledo prior to injury. Before allowing three runs in 1.1 innings during his most recent appearance, Fry held an impressive 2.08 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 12 strikeouts through 8.2 frames. Once healthy, Fry should be able to contribute to another organization's Triple-A bullpen.