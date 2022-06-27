Philadelphia signed Fry to a minor-league contract Sunday and assigned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
He joined the Lehigh Valley roster as a replacement for Dillon Maples, who was released by the organization Friday. Fry was also cut loose Friday, by the Nationals, who signed him to a minor-league deal in March. The 28-year-old lefty previously made 162 appearances in the majors with the White Sox across the past five seasons, but he failed to earn a call-up to Washington in 2022 after turning in a 3.77 ERA and 1.56 WHiP across 14.1 innings at Triple-A Rochester.