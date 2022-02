The Phillies announced Tuesday that Elmore has joined the organization as a hitting coach for Double-A Clearwater, MLB.com reports.

Elmore spent the 2021 campaign at Triple-A Lehigh Valley and hit .225/.392/.275 in 51 plate appearances, and he'll remain in the Phillies organization to begin his coaching career. He appeared in 217 big-league games across six seasons for his career and finished with four home runs, 37 runs scored and 37 RBI.