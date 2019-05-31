Pirates' Jake Elmore: Clears waivers
Elmore cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.
Elmore went 1-for-20 during his brief stay in Pittsburgh. He'll remain as organizational depth but does not appear to be close to a return to the big leagues.
