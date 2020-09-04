site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Jake Elmore: Let go by Cleveland
RotoWire Staff
Sep 4, 2020
Elmore was released by Cleveland on Friday.
The 33-year-old joined the 60-man player pool in early July and had been at the team's alternate training site. Elmore appeared in 20 games for the Pirates last season and had a .479 OPS in 49 plate appearances.
