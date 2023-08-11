Hager was released by the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
Hager saw a little action in the majors from 2021-22 but has spent all of 2023 at Triple-A Reno, posting a .716 OPS with three homers in 56 games. The 30-year-old will now try to find another organization.
