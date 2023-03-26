Hager was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Diamondbacks on Sunday.
Hager was re-signed to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training at the end of January. The infielder will provide some infield depth at Triple-A Reno for the upcoming campaign.
