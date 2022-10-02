Hager had his contract selected by the Diamondbacks on Sunday.
Hager was removed from Arizona's 40-man roster in late August but will rejoin the big club for the final few days of the season. The 29-year-old has appeared in 28 games this season and has a .240/345/.280 slash line with three RBI and four runs scored.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Booted off 40-man roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Sent down Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Three-hit effort in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Fills in at shortstop•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Returns to reserve role•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Filling in for Marte•