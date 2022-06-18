Hager went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-2 win over the Twins.

Hager's three hits were all singles. In the fourth inning, an error after one of his singles led to two runs for the Diamondbacks, and he added a bases-loaded RBI single in the fifth. The 29-year-old recorded his first multi-hit game Friday. He's likely to remain in a utility role while in the majors, as he's hitting just .219/.342/.250 through 39 plate appearances this season.