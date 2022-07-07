Hager was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday.

Hager was with the major-league club since mid-May, but he saw sporadic time in the starting lineup over the last month. The 29-year-old has hit .240 with two doubles, four runs and three RBI over 28 games in the majors this year, but he should see more consistent at-bats in the minors. Sergio Alcantara was added to Arizona's active roster to serve as a utility man.

