Hager was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Monday.
Hager will head to the waiver wire following Monday's transaction. Reyes Moronta was added to the 40-man roster in Hager's place.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Sent down Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Three-hit effort in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Fills in at shortstop•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Returns to reserve role•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Filling in for Marte•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Called up, starts Game 1 on Tuesday•