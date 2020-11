Osuna signed a one-year contract with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows of the NPB on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Osuna was released by the Pirates on Tuesday after going unclaimed on waivers, and he'll be away from MLB for at least one season after finding an opportunity in Japan. The 27-year-old slashed .205/.244/.397 across 82 plate appearances in 2020.