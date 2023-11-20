Donaldson said in an interview with Josh Wegman of The Score that he is "definitely up" for playing in 2024, but "that would be my last season no matter what."

Donaldson has managed just a .678 OPS since the start of the 2022 season and was limited to 50 games in 2023 because of injuries. He'll also turn 38 next month. Donaldson's batted-ball data remained excellent this season, though, and he still rates fairly well defensively at third base. It would not be a surprise to see him get one more shot somewhere on a modest one-year deal.