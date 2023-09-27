Donaldson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
Donaldson has a .743 OPS in 13 games since joining the Brewers and will head to the bench after the club earned the NL Central title Tuesday. Brian Anderson is starting at the hot corner and batting eighth.
More News
-
Brewers' Josh Donaldson: Homers again in blowout win•
-
Brewers' Josh Donaldson: Gets breather Thursday•
-
Brewers' Josh Donaldson: Blasts homer in win•
-
Brewers' Josh Donaldson: Clobbers first homer as Brewer•
-
Brewers' Josh Donaldson: Gets call to Milwaukee•
-
Brewers' Josh Donaldson: Inks minors deal with Milwaukee•