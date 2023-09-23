Donaldson went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 16-1 win over the Marlins.

Donaldson kicked off the scoring in the Brewers' 12-run second inning, slugging a 371-foot, two-run blast off reliever Steven Okert. The home run was the second in as many games for Donaldson, who has provided Milwaukee with a much-needed power boost since joining the club earlier this month. While he's recorded only eight hits in 37 at-bats (.216) through 10 games, five of those hits have gone for extra bases (three home runs, two doubles).