Donaldson is not in the lineup Thursday at St. Louis.
This looks to be a planned day of rest for the 37-year-old third baseman, who slugged a three-run homer in the Brewers' 8-2 win over the Cardinals on Wednesday. Andruw Monasterio will man the hot corner and bat sixth in Thursday's series finale.
More News
-
Brewers' Josh Donaldson: Blasts homer in win•
-
Brewers' Josh Donaldson: Clobbers first homer as Brewer•
-
Brewers' Josh Donaldson: Gets call to Milwaukee•
-
Brewers' Josh Donaldson: Inks minors deal with Milwaukee•
-
Josh Donaldson: Cut loose by Yankees•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Takes swings against live pitching•