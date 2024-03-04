Donaldson announced his retirement from professional baseball Monday on The Mayor's Office podcast.

Donaldson had said earlier this offseason that he would like to play one more season if the right opportunity presented itself, but evidently that offer never came. Injuries limited the 38-year-old to only 50 games in 2023 and he managed just a .678 OPS since the start of the 2022 season. However, Donaldson was one of the better players in baseball for several years, making three All-Star teams and winning one American League MVP. He'll finish with a career .261/.358/.489 batting line with 279 home runs over parts of 13 big-league seasons.