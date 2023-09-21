Donaldson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Cardinals.

Donaldson set the tone early with a first-inning blast, and that was all the Brewers would need for the win. He's gone 7-for-32 (.219) with two homers, seven RBI and four runs scored through nine games with Milwaukee after joining the big club Sept. 11. For the season, the veteran third baseman has a .159/.248/.442 slash line with 12 homers, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored and no stolen bases through 43 contests between the Brewers and the Yankees.