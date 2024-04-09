Urias was charged with five misdemeanors by the Los Angeles City Attorney's office Tuesday, in connection to his September arrest on suspicion of domestic violence, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Prosecutors declined to seek felony charges for Urias back in January, but he's now facing the misdemeanor counts, which include two counts of domestic battery, one count of spousal battery, one count of false imprisonment and one count of assault. The 27-year-old was suspended 20 games in 2019 for violating MLB's domestic violence policy, so a lengthier ban will likely be in store if he's able to latch on with a new organization.