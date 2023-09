Urias was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence late Sunday night, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Urias was booked late Sunday and released early this morning on a $50,000 bond. The 27-year-old is a repeat offender, as he served a 20-game suspension for domestic violence back in 2019. Urias had been scheduled to start Thursday in Miami, but that could very well be pushed back indefinitely as the league investigates. The pitcher might be facing a lengthy suspension.