Urias (11-7) took the loss Saturday, allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk over six innings against Boston. He struck out nine.

The 27-year-old southpaw served up three home runs Saturday, including Adam Duvall's three-run shot in the sixth inning that gave Boston a lead that would not be relinquished. Urias had been phenomenal in his previous five starts, posting a 2.03 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, and an impressive 32:4 K:BB across 31 innings during that span. However, Saturday's clunker inflated his season-long ERA to a disappointing 4.41. Urias is projected to face a tough Atlanta lineup at home next week.